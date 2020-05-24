An Elkhart man was injured in a crash in Cass County, Michigan, this weekend.
Troy Eppert Jr., 20, lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck a truck and trailer parked in a driveway along Casspolis Road near Mt. Zion Street around 7 a.m. Saturday, Cass County police said in a news release.
Eppert was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Police suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
ARRESTS
• Timothy Hurst, 39, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a reckless driving call at 71500 C.R. 33 around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Rachel Taylor, 38, and Celydia Pennington, 41, both of 19554 C.R. 20, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Taylor and Pennington were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• James Robinson, 45, 19554 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Gregory Flynn, 57, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a synthetic substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call to Goshen Hospital, 200 W. High Park Ave., around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. Flynn was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Julio Garcia, 44, 1101 S. 425 West, Kimmell, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Monroe Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
A passenger the vehicle Garcia drove, Stephanie Murillo, 36, 232 N. Jefferson St., Cromwell, was arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Rios, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of Mill Street around 4:20 p.m. Friday.
BOYS CAUGHT DRINKING AT WALMART
Goshen police found two intoxicated teenagers Friday evening outside Walmart.
Police responded to a call about the possible intoxication in the store’s parking lot, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:55 p.m. There, police found two boys, aged 16, were intoxicated, according to a report.
The report provided no further information.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at the business, 1755 Lincolnway East, sometime Saturday.
THEFT
Charles Pate, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from him at Winchester Trails, around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Melissa Rogers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was damaged at her house, 406 E. Jefferson St., around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Maria Aguilar Carrillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked at North First and Wilkinson streets around 8 p.m. Saturday.
• A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police a car struck his vehicle at Burger King, 1709 Elkhart Road, and the driver then left the scene around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Loretta Barrick, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her car while it was parked at 223 S. Main St. around 2:45 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Joseph Reynolds, Salt Lake City, Utah, reported to Goshen police Saturday his wife’s credit card number from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, was used to make purchases from his bank account.
