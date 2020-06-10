GOSHEN — A 34-year-old was injured in a crash around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 6 east of U.S. 33.
Kass Nicodemus, of Albion, was traveling east on U.S. 6 when he drove his 2006 Toyota Tundra left of the center line and collided with the front of Daniel Cotton’s 2001 Honda Civic, according to a news release from Elkhart County police.
Cotton, 28, of Albion, reported no injuries. Nicodemus was transported to Goshen Hospital with lacerations and pain to his head, the news release states. Nicodemus was cited for driving left of center and a seatbelt violation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
An employee with The Paper, 134 S. Main St., Goshen, reported to police around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday vandalism and damage to the building that occurred overnight. A report was taken.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Officers responded to 400 Westwood in reference to a domestic altercation around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Amy Hummer, 40, reported an altercation that occurred in the presence of her three young children. Hummer refused medical treatment and reported no injuries. The male half of the incident left the residence for the evening. A report was taken.
FRAUD
Lucille Olinghouse, 74, of Goshen, called Goshen police around 5 p.m. Tuesday to report a fraud. A report was taken.
THEFT
Adam Byers, 39, of Goshen, reported around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday to Goshen police theft of his travel trailer in the 900 block of North Sixth Street. A report was taken.
OUTSTANDING WARRANT ARREST
Teresa Jo Clifford, of Sturgis, Michigan, was stopped by LaGrange police in the 5000 North block of Ind. 9 around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an active arrest warrant out of Elkhart County. Following the stop, she was taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Clifford was in possession of approximately 5.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. She was incarcerated in the LaGrange County Jail for the outstanding warrant and possession of methamphetamine (Level 5 felony).
BATTERY
Duane Longbrake, 51, 2013 Wood St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police for battery resulting in injury after police responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Fifth Street. The victim sustained bruising and a laceration to his ear and his head. The victim was transported to Goshen Hospital for medical attention. Longbrake was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and a report was taken.
FIRE
Goshen police and fire officials responded to 2948 Hackberry Drive, Goshen, for a Dumpster fire at the rear of the business. The fire was extinguished and is not considered suspicious, according to a police report.
HARASSMENT
Angela Null, 36, of Goshen, called police around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to report a harassing message left by a known person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.