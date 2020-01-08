A suspect who reportedly cut their way into a business in Dunlap was scared off by an alarm, according to Elkhart County police.
Rex Widemeyer reported a burglary to police, saying a suspect broke into a storage shed then cut a hole in drywall to enter a business at 23631 U.S. 33 around 9:15 p.m. Monday. An audible alarm went off, and the suspect apparently fled, according to a report by police.
In a separate report by police, a few hours later a suspect broke into Legendary Ink, 23631 U.S. 33, suite A, through a door and stole around $150 in cash around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Ramnarace, 18, 643 N. Wildflower St., Bristol, Josue Garcia, 18, 113 N. Sixth St., Elkhart, and a juvenile were arrested by Elkhart police after police responded to a robbery call in the area of Ninth and West Franklin streets around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Ramnarace was jailed on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol, while Garcia was jailed on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a police report shows.
• Samantha Bailey, 27, 57814 Yukon St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 45 and C.R. 15 around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Rodney Anderson, 62, 2644 Ashton Pines Dr., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Zachary Terry, 26, 22103 Wabash Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Mishawaka Road and Pleasant Plain Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kenneth Miller, 40, 4755 S. 050 West, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement following a high-speed police pursuit around 6:20 p.m. Monday. Miller allegedly led police on the chase, reaching speeds at about 110 mph, until he crashed into an embankment at C.R. 450 South and C.R. 050 West, according to a news release.
• Jeffery Barrett, 49, 107 St. Joseph St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 16 and Ind. 19 in Elkhart around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report. Police said Barrett was driving a pickup truck that had been reported as stolen when he was pulled over, and then he tried to run from the scene.
CRASH
A car driven by Conseulo Meza, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Karen Hoover, Goshen, at Main Street and Plymouth Avenue around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Meza had attempted to turn left from Main onto Plymouth when the crash occurred, according to a report by Goshen police.
Meza was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain, police said.
Hoover did not report any injuries.
THEFTS
• An employee at Concord Cars reported to Goshen police a dealer license plate was stolen from a vehicle at the business, 23119 U.S. 33, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Seth Lentych-Hatch of 2624 Ponderosa Court reported to Elkhart County police the theft of money sometime between Dec. 9 and Monday.
BURGLARY
Elizabeth Saldivar, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a box of power tools was stolen during a burglary at a home, 16173 Crimson Ave., sometime between November and Sunday.
CITATION
Goshen police cited Rebecca Fulkerson, 35, Goshen, with an ordinance violation for having an animal running loose along River Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Nancy Denslow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Randall West, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday unauthorized transactions were made to his bank account.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jennifer Balis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler’s Village Road, Monday morning.
BATTERY
Glenn Nelson reported to Elkhart County police he was battered at the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 4 p.m. Monday.
