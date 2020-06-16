Kosciusko County police believe alcohol was involved when a Syracuse woman crashed her pickup truck, injuring herself, a man and a 9-year-old child Sunday night west of Leesburg.
Natasha Brunner was apparently speeding when she lost control of the truck, and it left the road, went into a ditch and rolled into a field along C.R. 600 North near C.R. 625 West around 11:50 p.m., police said in a news release. Brunner was apparently trapped in the truck, while her passenger, Codi Stout of Mentone, was thrown from the vehicle.
After the crash, the boy left the scene, went to a nearby house and sought help from a person there. That person called 9-1-1, the release shows.
Police and emergency responders freed Brunner from the truck. She and Stout were airlifted to hospitals in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for their injuries. The boy was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne via ambulance, police said.
ARRESTS
• Braxton Borden, 27, 982 Spring Crossing Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, battery to an officer and child neglect after police responded to a call about a fight in the 600 block of South Main Street in Elkhart around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police said Borden was found passed out in a vehicle with a 5-year-old child with him. When officers woke him, police said Borden resisted until he was arrested. The child was released to a family member.
• Nicholas Myers, 24, South Bend, and Adrian Salinas Hall, 19, Elkhart, were arrested by Middlebury police and jailed each on charges of burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a call about suspicious activity at L&W Engineering, 107 Industrial Parkway East, in Middlebury around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• A 5-year-old boy was struck by an SUV driven by Duane Herron, Elkhart, when the boy ran out into the street from a driveway at 25532 Reckell Ave. in Elkhart around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The boy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for multiple injuries, the release shows.
• A car driven by Sophia Darr, Granger, collided with a bicycle ridden by a 16-year-old boy when the boy turned in front of her on C.R. 4 west of C.R. 7 near Elkhart around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The boy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head and wrist lacerations, the release shows. Darr did not report any injuries.
THEFTS
• Kenneth Trent, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two people stole items after he’d invited them into his house, 523 E. Douglas St., around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
• William Knight, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 114 S. Cottage Ave., around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
• Tracy Eggleston, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was shopping at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Guadalupe Fuentes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her friend’s car was damaged while it was parked at Middlebury Street Apartments, 508 Middlebury St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
