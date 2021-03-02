A New Paris man is jailed, facing child abuse accusations following an incident that included him allegedly breaking a vehicle window.
Richard Rhodes, 37, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of battery on a child and neglect of dependents. Police said Rhodes had punched out the window of a minivan, which struck a child inside, during the incident in the 68000 block of Main Street in New Paris around 4:40 a.m. Monday.
In a report, police said Rhodes had also abandoned four children at his home.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license after police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Bashor Road around 9:20 p.m. Monday. The boy was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court.
• Akeim Qaiyim, 29, 1622 William Henry Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about a potential domestic battery at 30966 Riverbend Circle near Osceola around 11:05 p.m. Sunday. Police said Qaiyim was found with marijuana during the response.
• Catlin Nicholson, 32, 230 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on warrants after police responded to call to the Budget Inn, 2807 Cassopolis St., in Elkhart around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
BATTERY
Elkhart County police reported a juvenile battered a 28-year-old man at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
TRAFFICKING
Elkhart County police received a report about trafficking at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
Chad Lieby, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police building supplies were stolen during a burglary to a home, 20406 Longboat Court, sometime between 6 p.m. last Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Sarah Amich, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was involved in a crash in the 400 block of North Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing information.
• Staff at Phillips 66 reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck the overhead door of the car wash at the business, 1010 W. Plymouth Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The driver then left the scene without providing information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Goshen College reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on city bike path signs along the 1700 block of South Main Street around 11:55 a.m. Monday.
THEFT
Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Feb. 24.
