Additional details related to a hit-and-run collision earlier in the week that injured a Goshen boy were released Friday by Goshen police.
The boy, 10, was reportedly struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross the street on foot around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday while in the 300 block of South Indiana Avenue, where he lives.
The boy was transported to Goshen Hospital by his parents for treatment of abrasions and road rash to his right ankle, knee, arm and elbow, as well as his lower back.
Police initially reported that the driver of the vehicle left the scene without providing any information, and a leaving the scene of an injury crash report was completed.
However, police reported Friday that the driver, a 59-year-old woman who lives in the 1300 block of Sweet Clover Drive in Goshen, arrived at the Goshen Police Department around 8:15 a.m. Thursday to explain what happened.
According to the woman, she was heading south on Indiana Avenue on her way home when the boy ran out in front of her, resulting in a collision. The woman said she stopped her car and attempted to make contact, but the boy began walking away and would not speak with her.
The woman said she made an initial attempt to report the accident, having her husband call the department due to a language barrier, but no one answered. She said she then drove to the department at around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday to try and report the incident, but found the office was closed. The woman said she did not think it was appropriate to call 911, since the boy had voluntarily left the scene and it was no longer an emergency, so she decided to wait until the next morning to report the incident.
The case remains under investigation.
THEFT REPORTS
• Kristina Johnson, 624 Emerson St., told Goshen police her trash can was stolen from her property at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
• Casey Ford, 316 W. Lincoln St., Millersburg, told Elkhart County police someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at her residence and stole her wallet sometime between 4 and 9 a.m. Sept. 18.
• Tommy Sarber told Elkhart County police someone entered his vehicle while it was parked at 58490 Wescott Lane, Goshen, sometime between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Thursday and stole his handgun.
• Marvin Evans, of Alvarado, Texas, told Elkhart County police someone stole the license plate off of his truck while it was parked at 64825 C.R. 31, Goshen, at 9:33 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Lori Arnold, 615 S. Main St., told Goshen police her property was intentionally damaged by someone at 11:05 p.m. Thursday.
• An employee of Indiana Physical Therapy, 624 W. Lincoln Ave., told Goshen police they noticed someone had damaged their door lock at 1:24 p.m. Thursday.
