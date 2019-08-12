POLICE NEWS: A few arrests reported from the weekend

Arrests for public intoxication, domestic battery and residential entry were reported by local police from the weekend.
• Emmanuel Marin, 26, 17190 C.R. 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication at South Eighth Street and East Lincoln Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Monday.
• Daniel Thornton, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at a home in the 700 block of South Main Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Jennifer Micuda, 41, 205 E. Warren St., was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of residential entry and criminal mischief after police responded to a call that she entered a home in the 53000 block of Hilltop Drive in Middlebury without permission and vandalized it around 11:10 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Elkhart County police, responding to an alarm, found the rear door of a house was forced open in the 23000 block of C.R. 26 in the Dunlap area around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
SHOTS REPORTED
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police the sounds of gunfire were heard coming from somewhere off the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Police are investigating.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jose Sandoval, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his SUV was damaged while it was parked at Ashton Pines, 4363 Balsam Fir Lane, around 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Dustin Eash, Shipshewana, reported to Goshen police his truck was damaged while it was parked at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
LOOSE DOG
Maria Juarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was injured in an incident that involved a loose dog at 717 S. 11th St. around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
ALLEGED OWI
Elkhart County police said Raymond Graber, 62, Goshen, crashed into a median on U.S. 33 near C.R. 20 around 5:50 a.m. Friday. Graber was found to be intoxicated and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries, as well as to undergo blood analysis, police said.
CRASH
Orlando Tirado Zuniga Sr., Goshen, was treated for arm pain after the van he was riding in was sideswiped by a vehicle driven by Tyler Leitch, Elkhart, at Lincoln Avenue and Second Street around 3 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report.
Leitch and the driver of the van, Shannon Young, Goshen, did not report any injuries. Leitch was also cited for driving without a license and driving without insurance, according to police.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Dolores Kramer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police her SUV was damaged somewhere between Middlebury and Elkhart sometime between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Douglas Medford Jr., Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck his minivan and damaged it on C.R. 33 near Van Pelt Drive in Goshen around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information, a report shows.
• Steve Dills, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a pickup truck struck the riding lawnmower he was driving on C.R. 115 south of Canyon River Drive near Goshen around 11 a.m. Friday. The driver of the truck left the scene without stopping, a report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 55-year-old man at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8 a.m. Sunday.
PERSON SAVED
Elkhart police saved a male’s life by talking him down from an Indiana Toll Road overpass last week.
The male was found in the 3100 block of Cassopolis Street after an off-duty officer heard a call about the situation and responded around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a report by police. The officer made contact with the person and helped convince him to back away from the bridge’s edge to safety.
The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Elkhart police said.
