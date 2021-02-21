Items stolen from a DoorDash delivery driver’s vehicle was among several thefts reported to Goshen police over the weekend.
THEFTS
• Jessica Manhardt reported to Goshen police her credit cards were stolen from her vehicle while she was on a DoorDash delivery run at Burger King, 4014 Elkhart Road, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Jennifer Conner, Niles, Michigan, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 9 a.m. Saturday.
• Candy Shattuck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she dropped her wallet in the driveway of her home, 929 S. Main St., around 9 p.m. Friday, and she believes she knows who picked it up.
• Brent Silcox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from his home, 204 N. Eighth St., around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Silcox told police he had unloaded a trailer from the truck while the keys were still in the ignition when it was taken.
• Staff at Brookside Manor reported to Goshen police a theft from a mobile home in the neighborhood, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
• Mario Flores Ibarra, 27, 214 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Peddler’s Village Road around 3:35 a.m. Sunday.
• Jordan Eppard, 26, 18911 Third St., New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of false informing and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 4024 Elkhart Road around 11:55 a.m. Saturday. Eppard was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Cass Sharp, 54, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincoln and Chicago avenues around 11:05 a.m. Saturday.
• Alberto Ferreira, 35, 123 Hively Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found his vehicle stuck in snow along the 2300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Saturday.
• Micael Mesidor, 33, 429 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Greene Road and Cheryl Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
• Brayann Cruz Cortes, 24, 519 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at South Silverwood Lane and Berkey Avenue around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
• Paula Altenhof, 56, 320 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6 p.m. Friday. Altenhof was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Krystle Barton, 34, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:50 p.m. Friday. Barton was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
COUNTERFEITING
• Staff at Goodwill reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the store, 1905 Lincolnway East, around 2:10 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for groceries at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 12:05 p.m. Friday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY/POSSIBLE BURGLARY
• Paul Vines, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered his home, 316 N. Second St., without permission around 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Goshen police responded to a situation where an overhead door was found open at a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
INTIMIDATION
Marlon Banks, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a person threatened him with violence at a home, 602 N. Fifth St., around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
TRESPASSING
• A South Bend man was issued a trespassing warning at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Goshen police said in a report.
• A guest was issued a trespassing warning at the Super 8 Motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, while Goshen police were at the scene around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Dorian Tuggle, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a home, 416 Westfield Ave., around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Trent Speer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:55 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the crash.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Marlon Banks, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police a property he manages in Goshen, 1413 S. Main St., was vandalized around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Scott Harrod, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 2:35 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
• Darin Miller, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police Saturday a scam involving a vehicle he had for sale online.
• Felicia Ward, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible case of identity deception and theft that occurred in the 100 block of South 29th Street around 9:50 a.m. Friday.
• Penny Gilleand, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday a case of fraud involving her debit card.
