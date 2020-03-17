Two arrests were reported Monday in Goshen.
• Madison Aitken, 19, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 400 block of Johnston Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
• April Davis, 37, 3437 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
Jordan Carroll, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from her house, 909 W. Lincoln Ave., sometime before 3 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ken Cross, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a building at 115 E. Washington St. was damaged during a hit-and-run crash around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
• Christopher Beachy, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while it was parked in the lot of Keystone RV Co., 2425 Davis Drive, around 12:15 p.m. Monday. The driver of the tractor-trailer left the scene without exchanging information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.