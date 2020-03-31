Elkhart County police are investigating a report that suspects attacked and robbed a 93-year-old man Monday in Elkhart.
Glenn Drumm told police he was pushed to the ground, and the suspects then stole his wallet from a pocket at 54000 Silver St. around 5:50 p.m. The wallet contained about $200, according to the police report.
INJURED PERSON
Goshen police responded to a call that an intoxicated person jumped out of a moving vehicle in the 1700 block of South Main Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday. The person was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a laceration to the head, police said in a report.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Corey Vatter, 42, Nappanee, is accused of using two teenagers to gratify himself in late 2018.
Two felony counts each of sexual misconduct with a minor, harmful performance before a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were filed Tuesday against Vatter.
He’s accused of inappropriately touching the teens, aged 15 and 14, while fondling himself at his home in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2018, according to Nappanee police in a probable cause affidavit. After the incident, the teens then texted each other about the situation before one of them texted a friend, who contacted police.
Earlier in the night, Vatter also allegedly smoked a marijuana joint with the teens, the affidavit shows.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CRASH
A Jeep driven by Sonya Hooley, Wakarusa, collided with a car driven by Benjamin Madsen, South Bend, as Hooley attempted to turn left from C.R. 113 onto C.R. 26 around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Madsen reported pain in a shoulder. Hooley did not report any injuries, according to police.
Hooley was cited by police for failing to yield the right-of-way.
ARREST
Joshua Hanshaw, 34, 26206 Hilly Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after police picked up a pursuit Sunday. Wakarusa police had pursed the car Hanshaw allegedly drove, but lost it near Ind. 19 and C.R. 30, according to a report. Elkhart County police spotted the car again and stopped it near U.S. 20 and C.R. 17 around 4:30 p.m.
THEFT
Diana Metzler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from a house, 1607 E. Lincoln Ave., around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Metzler contacted police again later to let them know the purse had been located.
FRAUD
Tabitha Mullins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10:30 a.m. Monday fraudulent purchases were made from her bank account.
