A 9-year-old was hospitalized following a pedestrian crash east of Goshen Sunday morning.
Elkhart County deputies responded to the call at 8:26 p.m. Sunday near Ind. 4 and C. R. 35. They report that John Frohriep, 56, of Sturgis, Michigan, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt east on Ind. 4 when 9-year-old Reyna Alonzo-Diaz stepped into the roadway in from of him.
Frohriep attempted to swerve out of the way but did strike Alondo-Diaz, causing her to flip on the vehicle and then onto the roadway several feet away.
Alonzo-Diaz was transported by helicopter to Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. The crash is under investigation.
Teen hit by car
A Goshen teen was hit by a car near Goshen High School Sunday evening.
Goshen police reported that Byron Fought, 84, of Ligonier, was north on U.S. 33 near Egbert Avenue and saw Ethan Baker, 16, of Goshen, trying to cross the road, so he slowed down to see what he was going to do. He didn’t notice when the pedestrian began to actually cross, darting out in front of him, police reported.
Fought told officers he believed he’d been going less than 20 mph and slammed on his brakes in an attempt to avoid hitting Baker with his 1994 Ford pickup truck.
A witness indicated in the police report that the teen was initially walking between stopped traffic before he attempted to cross, and said he flew about six feet when he was struck.
Another witness said the teen got up after being hit, looked for his shoe, and yelled at Fought. Baker complained of pain in his hands and ribs, where officers said he did have noticeable cuts and scrapes. He refused medical attention, but due to being a minor, he was checked out by medical staff on scene and transported to Goshen Hospital where he met his parents.
Two injured in crash
A crash in LaGrange County sent both drivers to the hospital on Friday morning.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department reports that at 10:14 a.m. Friday a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Ryan Spillman, 23, of Maxwell, Texas, was traveling south on C.R. 200 West in Wolcottville at the same time as a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Steven Fry, 41, of LaGrange, was traveling north on C.R. 200 West.
Both vehicles were approaching a hillcrest when the 2015 Ram driven by Spillman went left-of-center and struck the other head-on.
Fry was entrapped in his Ram and airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for a complaint of leg pain. Spillman was transported by ambulance to Parkview LaGrange also for a complaint of pain.
ARRESTS
The following people were arrested by local police:
• Emery Slutz, 28, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft, possessing a legend drug, and criminal mischief after officers were called to a fight over stolen property at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 9:03 p.m. Sunday. Slutz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• J. Ausencio Mares Bonilla, 26, Goshen, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Saturday by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
AWOL
• Dekater Suggs, 46, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 8 p.m. July 19 and is considered absent without leave.
GUNSHOT WOUND
Elkhart County deputies responded to a call to Elkhart General Hospital at 9:56 a.m. Friday for a report of a 7-year-old with an accidental gunshot wound to the foot.
THEFT
• William Moan reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime within the last year his 16-foot camping trailer was stolen from the storage lot it was kept in. He discovered the trailer missing around 2 p.m. Thursday.
• Carleigh Holem reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. July 17 and 3 p.m. July 18 someone stole her Borden trash can from 18762 C.R. 20, Goshen.
• A youth reported to Elkhart County deputies that on July 15 a theft took place at 13542 Ind. 4, Goshen.
• Cheryl Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 4:18 p.m. Saturday a 2008 Honda Accord was stolen from her home at 57360 Ind. 15, Goshen.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Desiree Wilson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:40 p.m. Friday that someone has entered her apartment at the Arbors At Riverbend, 30981 Riverbend Circle, Osceola.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Alex Schoefeld reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:53 p.m. Friday that he struck the rear end of a truck at the intersection of Ash Road and Jefferson Road but the truck left the scene after the crash.
• The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department responded to a hit-and-run CRASH at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of C. R. 16, Elkhart.