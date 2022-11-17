THE GOSHEN NEWS
A 5-year-old Elkhart boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm Wednesday.
Elkhart police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening and that he was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.
According to an Elkhart police report, at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a call regarding a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of East Simonton Street. Officers arrived and found that a 5-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm that was located inside the residence. No other injuries were reported.
The firearm was taken in for evidence and the Indiana Department of Child Services was notified.
ARRESTS
• Julie Kissella, 35, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of invasion of privacy. She is accused of going to a residence in the 19000 block of C.R. 104 in Bristol in violation of a protection order.
• Marcos Ruiz, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday. He is accused of battering an ex-girlfriend, a 31-year-old Goshen woman, in the 100 block of North Ninth Street. She had minor injuries and refused medical assistance, police reported. Ruiz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Andre Shepard, 45, 318 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. The arrest was made during the execution of a search warrant on his home. Shepard was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
• A 25-year-old told Elkhart County deputies that at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday he was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer at C.R.s 26 and 9, near Elkhart.
THEFTS
• Judith Suarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday that someone she knows stole the vehicle title to her 2009 Ford Flex sometime over the weekend.
• Linda Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday that her Trek bicycle was stolen in the 1000 block of S. 12th St. It was later found abandoned in the 500 block of East Jackson Street.
• Liza Ratliff, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police at 3:10 a.m. Thursday that her vehicle was stolen while she was working at 1801 Eisenhower Drive North.