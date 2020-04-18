GOSHEN — A Bristol man is facing drug charges after he was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle Saturday in Goshen.
Jeffrey Tutorow, of Bristol, was arrested around 9:45 p.m. after he was found in a vehicle at 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, according to Goshen police.
The 31-year-old, who refused medical treatment, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASHES
• Krystal Wilson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her parked vehicle was struck by a truck in the 1300 block of Briarwood Boulevard and the driver left the scene. The incident occurred at 11:14 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
• Carol Mitchell, of Goshen, told Goshen police she was involved in a collision at Fifth and Middlebury streets at 11:55 a.m. Friday and the other driver left the scene.
• Ashley Gonzalez told Goshen police Friday at 2:49 p.m. that she was involved in a collision near the intersection of Pike and Main streets and the other driver drove from the scene before police arrived.
THEFTS
• Juan Garcia reported his storage unit at 2733 Peddler’s Village Road was broken into and numerous items were stolen. Goshen police said the incident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
Daniel Stultzfus reported to Goshen police Friday that someone set up online accounts for his and his wife's Social Security information without their permission.
