A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 13-year-old boy arrested following a shooting in Elkhart Thursday afternoon.
According to an Elkhart Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Canton Street at 4:36 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was located with apparent gunshot wounds, the report noted. First aid was rendered at the scene, and the boy was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, a 13-year-old boy was located and taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the incident. He is currently detained at the Juvenile Detention Center, and the matter will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the report.
The shooting is currently believed to be an isolated incident.
ARRESTS
• Cord Ferguson, 27, 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of intimidation, possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and an arrest warrant out of Illinois while at his home at 3:10 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Gena Rude, 50, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 3:55 p.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.
• Bua Ven Keosackdy, 41, 1004 Birch St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 12:37 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were contacted at 9:39 a.m. Thursday regarding a Nov. 27 shoplifting incident that occurred at 2304 Lincolnway East.
• Rose Hochstetler contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:16 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a white 2002 Ford E350 van from a property in the 19000 block of Tarman Road in New Paris at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Trey Johnson of Elite Auto Care, 23159 U.S. 33, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle while it was parked at the business at approximately 11:36 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• David Kollar contacted Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of fraud in the 600 block of West Pike Street.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Eduardo Romo Salas contacted Goshen police at 6:58 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the area of Pike Street and Elkhart Road. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Brian Hochstetler contacted Goshen police at 4:09 p.m. Thursday to report that The Vine Church, 2616 Peddlers Village Road, was damaged by graffiti.
• Joe Dennis contacted Goshen police at 5:04 p.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged the window of his apartment in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street.
• Robin Stickler contacted Goshen police at 4:39 p.m. Thursday to report a case of vandalism and possible stalking in the 2300 block of West Wilden Avenue.
SHOOTING OF ANIMAL
• A Goshen man contacted Goshen police at 12:19 p.m. Thursday to report that he discharged a firearm within the city limits to protect his pet from a wild raccoon while in the 800 block of South 14th Street.