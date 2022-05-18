A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a knife on school property while at Goshen Junior High School at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
In a statement issued by Goshen Community Schools Wednesday morning, it was noted that a GJH school resource officer became aware of a student at the school who was in possession of a small knife.
“There was no threat to any other students or staff,” the release notes. “The student was arrested, and school disciplinary procedures will be followed as per school policy. In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we wanted to make the school community aware of the situation.”
The student was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest.
OTHER ARRESTS
• A 12-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while in the 400 block of Middlebury Street, Goshen, at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County juvenile detention center.
• James Browning, 33, 23129 Sandalwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia after officers reportedly located Browning inside a stolen vehicle while at Lightning Clean Laundry, 202 Johnston St., Goshen, at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Austin Zarse, 27, Leesburg, was arrested by Indiana State troopers on charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and reckless driving after leading troopers on a short vehicle pursuit following an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Ind. 15 and Levi Lee Road, Leesburg, at 10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Kosciusko County jail.
• Ashley Burrow, 32, 973 E. B-Mar Drive, Rensselaer, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while a habitual traffic violator following a crash in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 40 at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• A Nappanee woman was injured when her vehicle crashed into a ditch at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Alexis Hess, 21, Nappanee, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 48, west of C.R. 7, when she ran off the south side of the road and into a steep ditch where her vehicle overturned. Hess was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of minor lacerations to her shoulder and back resulting from the crash.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Dustin Solano contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by a motorcycle near the intersection of Clinton Street and Old C.R. 17. The driver of the motorcycle then fled the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
• Kaden Jacobs, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday to report being involved in a crash at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kercher Road. Jacobs told police that the driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
• Dakota Katz, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 2500 block of Linden Drive, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
THEFTS
• David Centeno, 817 Bainbridge Place, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of his vehicle from his residence.
• Thomas Lynn, 809 Bainbridge Place, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of items from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
• Lisa Roe, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of her cellphone while in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue, Goshen.
• Jennifer Miller, an employee of US Transport, 1700 Egbert Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday to report that multiple trailers parked at the business had been entered, damaged, and multiple television sets and sound bars stolen from the units.
• Edsson Quinteros, 1923 Greenwood Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole various items from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at his residence sometime during the overnight hours.
• Goshen police were contacted at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding the theft of a trailer from The Crossing, 1824 Reliance Road, Goshen. Police noted that the trailer was later recovered and returned.
• Landon Neiblas, 18339 C.R. 42, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday to report the possible theft of a handgun from his residence sometime between 2 p.m. April 9 and 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Daniel Marchand contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into an RV parked at 72391 C.R. 23, New Paris, and stole several 25-foot power cables.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:40 p.m. Monday to report that Larry Jarvis Jr., 44, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 6:29 p.m. Saturday and is now considered absent without leave.