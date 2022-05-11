An 11-year-old boy was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Paul Covert, 56, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 7 and had stopped for the stop sign at the C.R. 4 intersection. Covert then entered the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 4 through the intersection, according to a crash report.
Covert and the driver of the second vehicle, William Bowen, 31, Elkhart, were uninjured. A passenger in Bowen’s vehicle, the 11-year-old boy, was treated by medics at the scene for a scrape and bump on the right shoulder resulting from the collision.
Covert was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Bowen was cited for a learner’s permit violation.
ARRESTS
• Manuel Sargent, 18, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an alcoholic beverage by a minor following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 20 and Best Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Jeffrey Kauffman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that he and his neighbor’s mailboxes were struck by a vehicle in the 22000 block of C.R. 30, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Tiffany Bourland, Arkansas, contacted Goshen police at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday to report that her debit card was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Goshen police were dispatched to 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of theft.
• Lynn Woodiwiss contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:05 a.m. Monday to report that a white United trailer was stolen while parked at 19985 C.R. 8, Bristol, sometime between 9:43 and 9:48 p.m. Sunday.
• Sheila Bolen contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:21 p.m. Monday to report that a Grand Design Reflection trailer owned by Windish RV was stolen while parked at 11550 Harter Drive, Middlebury, sometime between noon March 11 and noon May 2.
• Tina Stephens, 51470 C.R. 5, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole items from her property.
• Regina Marker contacted Elkhart County deputies at midnight Wednesday to report that someone stole her silver Chrysler 300 while it was parked at 27882 Sentry Way Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 7 and 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Allan Henderson, 1002 S. 13th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of firearms from his residence.
• Scott Rugg, 412 N. Seventh St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered his unlocked residence and stole several items sometime between 7 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:33 p.m. Monday to report that Janice Smith, 55, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 4:15 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.
