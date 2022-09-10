A 10-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:09 a.m. Saturday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Gilberto Cruz Ortiz, 38, Bristol, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 29 when he ran the stop sign at the U.S. 20 intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading east on U.S. 20.
Cruz Ortiz and the driver of the second vehicle, Aaron Schrock, 40, Goshen, were both uninjured.
A passenger in Schrock’s vehicle, the 10-year-old girl, suffered cuts to her arms and legs as a result of the crash.
Cruz Ortiz was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. Schrock was cited for driving with an unbuckled juvenile passenger.
ARRESTS
• Luis Feliciano Figueroa, 36, 1901 Osolo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 in Goshen at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Efrain Rivera II, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Bashor Road and Eagle Drive in Goshen at 2:06 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Goshen police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lincolnway East for a moving violation at 9:54 p.m. Friday. During the investigation, William Joven Lobo, 27, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Goshen police conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart and Peddlers Village roads at 12:44 a.m. Saturday. Joseph Gonzalez, 40, Goshen, was reportedly found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail on an operating while intoxicated-endangerment charge.
FIGHTING
• Goshen police responded to a call from Penguin Point, 601 E. Madison St., Goshen, about a fight at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Officers spoke to several witnesses who reported that two juvenile girls were physically fighting in the parking lot. The two girls left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tara Fraga, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:55 a.m. Saturday to report that her unoccupied vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run crash while parked in the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Goshen sometime early Saturday morning.
THEFTS
• Meijer Asset Protection reported to Goshen police at 8:36 a.m. Friday a theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, which occurred Sept. 6.
• Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, Goshen, reported a theft to Goshen police at 11:35 a.m. Friday.
• Joe Dennis reported to Goshen police at 4:17 p.m. Friday that someone took four wheels and tires off his porch at 1101 S. Ninth St., Goshen, sometime during the day.
FRAUD
• A representative of Interra Credit Union, 1501 College Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:26 p.m. Friday a possible fraudulent check.