An Etna Green man is jailed, accused of shooting a North Webster man who ended up in Milford last weekend.
Shawn McCrum, 53, was arrested during an investigation into the incident.
Police and emergency responders found Michael Reynolds of North Webster at a location in Milford around 11 p.m. Saturday, Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Reynolds told police McCrum shot him during an altercation in Etna Green. Reynolds then drove to Milford after he was injured, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne to receive treatment.
Police found McCrum at a home in Etna Green. Following an apparent standoff, he was arrested by county SWAT officers around 10:15 a.m. Sunday according to the release.
McCrum was jailed on a prosecutorial no-bond hold while the investigation remains underway, police said.
CRASH
Bobbi Branch, Elkhart, was injured when the SUV she was driving was rear-ended by a van driven by David Dashner, Mishawaka, at East Kercher Road and South Main Street in Goshen around 4 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Branch was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
Dashner refused medical assistance at the scene.
ARRESTS
• John Bosson, 58, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and C.R. 28 around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
• Eric Perez-Real, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing following a traffic stop at Middlebury Street and Steury Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Perez-Real was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• David Ramos Hernandez, 24, Warsaw, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2000 W. Ind. 120 in Howe around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Brent Williams, 36, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about an incident in the 7100 block of North 1145 West around 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Roy Osborn, 51, 12652 Ind. 120, Middlebury, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of synthetic urine following a traffic stop at 3200 E. U.S. 20 in LaGrange around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Nancy Lara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her storage unit at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Carlos Diaz De Jesus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity theft around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Angela Gingerich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a door window was broken out at her home, 402 Westwood Road, around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
• Russell Stilwell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two juveniles vandalized his property, 2003 W. Saybrook Drive, around 5 p.m. Monday.
• Carlos Perez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his home and his vehicle were vandalized at 58170 Conor Court around 1 a.m. Saturday.
• Gracie O’Callaghan, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police Friday her vehicle was vandalized at 67501 C.R. 3 sometime between Sept. 4 and Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.