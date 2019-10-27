An 8-year-old Sturgis, Michigan, girl was injured when the SUV she was riding in struck the rear axle of a box van at Ind. 13 and C.R. 10, two miles north of Middlebury at 1:25 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County Deputy Roy Clements, Evelyn Caballero Fuentes, 8, 69705 Eisenhower Road, Sturgis, was a passenger in a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by Hector Garcia, 31, Sturgis. The Pilot was westbound on C.R. 10 and failed to stop at a stop sign at Ind. 13, the officer reported.
A 2017 Freightliner box van driven by Clark Oliver, 24, Jackson, Michigan, was northbound on Ind. 13 and crossing through the C.R. 10 intersection when the rear axle of his vehicle was struck, police reported.
Neither driver was injured. Fuentes was unconscious and had a head injury, according to the police report. She was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend for treatment.
Garcia was cited for disregarding a stop sign and for having expired insurance.
ARRESTS
• Victoria Honorable, 43, and Franklin Piggie, 47, 2021 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Friday on charges of theft at 4024 Elkhart Road. Honorable was cited and released on a written promise to appear in court. Piggie, according to police, had a warrant for his arrest from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on that warrant and on charges of providing police with false information and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Karina Wagner, 40, 18990 Joan Kay Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:08 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Wagner was stopped at North Chicago Avenue and Elkhart Road for driving on the wrong side of the road, police reported.
• Ashley Favela, 21, 22607 Remington Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Elkhart Road and North Chicago Avenue. Favela was stopped for a traffic violation. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Maurico Castillo-Pizana, 30, 855 Roxbury Park Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 900 block of South 11th Street. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. He was also arrested on a charge of never receiving a valid driver’s license.
• Marcos Godoy, 43, 1103 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Godoy was stopped in the 900 block of South Eighth Street and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 17-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police at 9:58 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic battery, being incorrigible and intimidation in the 900 block of Lynwood Drive. He was taken to Goshen Hospital and put on an immediate detention pending placement into a facility, police reported.
• Marty Yoder, 22, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and later released on a written promise to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. Yoder was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for disregarding a traffic control device in the 400 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
• Jose Medina Sanchez, 39, 315 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:44 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Medina Sanchez was stopped because, according to police, he failed to stop at a stop sign at Elkhart and Reliance roads. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CHILD MOLEST
• Goshen police are investigating a report of possible child molestation in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue at 2:11 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Elmer Ortiz Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:23 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was damaged sometime overnight at 175 Post Court, Goshen.
THEFTS
• Goshen police are investigating a report that between 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday someone entered U.S. Auto Sales property and took items from some of the vehicles parked on the property, located at 2211 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen.
• IHOP employees reported to Goshen police at 1:33 a.m. Saturday that two people left the restaurant without paying for their bill of nearly $40. The restaurant is located at 2905 Ferndale Road.
• Pat Adams, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 9:48 a.m. Saturday that items were stolen from her storage shed at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road.
• An employee of Shoe Sensations, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 12:57 p.m. Saturday that four people entered the store and stole two pairs of shoes.
• Colin Samuel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:03 p.m. Saturday a theft from his locked vehicle, which was parked in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
BURGLARY
• Raul Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:32 p.m. Friday that someone broke into his home at 61108 C.R. 17, and stole a television.
• Gerhard Daniels, 254 Remington Lane, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:42 a.m. Sunday his home was burglarized.
FRAUD
• Crystal Williams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:18 p.m. Friday that fraudulent charges were made using her bank account information.
COUNTERFEIT
• A Papa Johns delivery driver reported to Goshen police at 10:40 p.m. Friday he received a counterfeit bill during a pizza delivery in the 300 block of North Main Street.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tomas Ellsworth, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 10:18 p.m. Friday his vehicle was involved in a crash in front of 16606 C.R. 40, Goshen, and the other vehicle did not stay at the scene.
