GOSHEN — Goshen Police Department officers were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Indiana Ave., near the intersection with W. Clinton Street, for a personal injury accident involving a truck and a parked car, following reports of gunshots.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 21-year-old male inside the truck with a gunshot wound, according to a GPD news release. The 21-year-old was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called to assist with the investigation.
Officers located property damage due to bullet holes in several nearby homes, along with an additional damaged car. This is believed to be an isolated event, the release said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the ECHU at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.