An Elkhart man was arrested Friday following a high-speed pursuit involving a motorcycle.
Goshen police arrested Luis Otero Gonzalez, 1123 Princeton St., around 3:20 p.m. Friday for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and driving while suspended prior, according to a police report.
A pursuit involving a motorcycle on East Lincoln Avenue was terminated, according to a report from Goshen police, but the driver was later located at 300 S. 21st St., Goshen. Gonzalez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, police said.
THEFT
• Phillips 66 of Goshen reported to Goshen police Saturday that someone stole the hand dryer out of the men’s restroom Friday. A report was taken.
• An associate from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 8:50 a.m. Friday a shoplifting incident that occurred on July 23.
• Karen Stahly of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday an unknown person took her trash can in the overnight hours in the 1000 block of Larimer Drive, Goshen.
DRUG POSSESSION
• Goshen police responded to 193 Brookside Manor just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a drug overdose. Kyle Bohner, 28, of 193 Brookside Manor, was later arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. He was released pending a court date, according to a report from Goshen police.
• Ivan Ruiz, 20, homeless, was arrested with a juvenile for possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a traffic stop was made by Goshen police around 9 a.m. Friday at Kercher Road and Weymouth Boulevard. According to a police report, Ruiz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and the juvenile was released to a parent/guardian and a report was taken.
BATTERY
• Jose G. Guevara, 59, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a known individual in the 1400 block of South 10th Street. According to a police report, Guevara wanted the incident documented and was not interested in pursuing potential criminal charges against the accused.
• A 74-year-old female patient battered several staff at Goshen General Hospital, 200 W. High Park, around 9:15 p.m. Friday. A report was taken.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Penelope Rodriguez, 22, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2 p.m. Friday an unknown subject used her personal information for employment in the area. A report was taken.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
• A 22-year-old Goshen woman reported she was battered by her boyfriend in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim sustained marks on her face and forearm but refused medical treatment, according to a police report. Charges were filed.
• Goshen police were sent to a battery involving a 4-year-old boy who had been battered by a known male in the 2600 block of Main Street. The boy had a complaint of pain but no visible injuries, according to a police report. DCS was contacted.
POSSIBLE VEHICLE DAMAGE
Goshen police responded to the 2000 block of South Main Street to a report of a hit-and-run accident around 2:25 p.m. Friday. The incident was later identified as a civil issue and a report was taken.
IMMEDIATE DETENTION
Goshen police were called to Goshen Hospital around 7:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a 17-year-old female being belligerent and refusing to leave with her custodial grandmother. The juvenile was ultimately taken back to Goshen Hospital on an immediate detention after causing harm to herself and threatening suicide, according to a police report.
VEHICLE FIRE
Goshen police responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Mill Street around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to a police report. The Goshen Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VEHICLE CRASH
• A Michigan man was injured after his 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle slid on the roadway, which was wet due to an agricultural sprinkler, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on C.R. 2 west of C.R. 43.
Michael Holtz of White Pigeon, Michigan, lost control of the motorcycle after it began to slide, ran off the south side of the roadway and crashed, according to a report from Elkhart County police. Holtz complained of overall pain, the report stated.
• One person was injured in a crash around 1:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 15th Street and Eisenhower Drive North in Goshen, according to a report from Goshen police.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Goshen police attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle who then fled from police on foot and potentially ran into a residence around 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were unable to locate the subject but were able to identify him, according to a police report. Charges were filed for resisting law enforcement and railroad trespass. A report was taken.
VANDALISM
Francisco Pizana, 39, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage to his vehicle by an unknown individual around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A report was completed.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
A 72-year-old woman reported an incident of indecent exposure that occurred at ALDI Grocery Store, 2036 Lincolnway East, Goshen, by an unknown male around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. A report was taken.
OWI
• Lilith Orfeo, 28, of Elkhart, was stopped by Goshen police at the intersection of Greene and Bashor roads around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when she was found to be operating while intoxicated, according to a police report. She submitted to a certified chemical test with a result of .168% BAC and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was taken.
• Following a traffic stop at the intersection of Elkhart and Bashor roads for a traffic violation around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, Leopoldo Medina, 23, of Goshen, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction. According to a report from Goshen police, Medina had a .153% BAC and was transported to Elkhart County Jail. A report was taken.
