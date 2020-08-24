One man died and three people were injured following multiple shootings over the weekend in Elkhart County.
Elkhart police reported there were no arrests following a shooting inside Hardy’s Bar, 610 S. Main St. just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the establishment regarding a shooting with injuries and a fight inside.
Upon arrival, officers located three people with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. A 28-year-old man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while a 29-year-old female was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot to the foot.
A 43-year-old man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead, according to the report.
Detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit were called to investigate the incident and there was no threat to public safety, police reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.
In an unrelated incident, Goshen police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place Saturday in the 1400 block of South 16th Street.
According to Goshen police, at 5:10 p.m. officers were called to Goshen Hospital for a 22-year-old Elkhart man with a gunshot wound to the back. Police reported the injuries were non-life-threatening and the man was treated and released.
It was later learned that the shooting took place on South 16th Street.
Police said the suspect is not known.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.