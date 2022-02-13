ELKHART — Elkhart County detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found Sunday in Elkhart.
At approximately 10:11 a.m. Sunday, dispatch received a call regarding two found bodies, according to an Elkhart Police Department press release.
Officers arrived at 1532 Cassopolis Street to find two individuals were located behind the building. The individuals, one male and one female, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The names of the deceased individuals are being withheld as of Sunday evening, pending family notification.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, and all further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825
