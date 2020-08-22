GOSHEN — Goshen police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place in the 1400 block of South 16th Street Saturday.
According to Gosehn police, at 5:10 p.m. officers were called to Goshen Hospital for a 22-year-old Elkhart man with a gunshot wound to the back. Police reported that the injuries were non-life-threatening that the man was treated and released.
It was later learned that the shooting took place on South 16th Street.
Police said the suspect is not known, and that there is not threat to the neighborhood.
The investigation continues.
