ELKHART — Members of the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are currently investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Elkhart early Saturday morning.
According to the Elkhart Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wagner Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a subject on the railroad tracks.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported locating the body of a boy, later identified as 16-year-old Jaiden Cooper, with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called to the scene and is currently working the investigation. Any further updates will be issued by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
