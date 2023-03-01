ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is still investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street Tuesday.
According to a press release from the department, officers were dispatched at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in reference to several calls of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man in the area of Cemetery Street and Middlebury Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics transported a 20-year-old man, to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers spoke with individuals in the area and called an ambulance for an 18-year-old woman that was also struck by a vehicle. Officers also located a crashed Ford Focus in the area with apparent bullet holes.
Initial investigation indicates that the man and the woman were arguing when the man entered the Ford Focus and reversed the Focus, striking a parked truck in the driveway. The man then allegedly struck the woman with the Focus. Police also allege that two other men, yet unknown, arrived at the location together, and shot at the Focus while the man was still inside the vehicle.
The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers spoke to witnesses and collected evidence in the area. At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4789 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by email to tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ARRESTS
Dennis Norman, 21, Goshen, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash after police were dispatched to a vehicle versus several mailboxes crash in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday.
Zacchaeus Maxwell, 27, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and identity deception after he was stopped near C.R. 17 and C.R. 6 for multiple traffic infractions at 9:46 p.m. Monday. According to Elkhart County deputies, Maxwell allegedly attempted to use the identifying information of another person to identify himself and also resisted law enforcement by fleeing from the traffic stop in a vehicle.
GRAFFITI
Norfolk Southern Signal Maintenance Technician Collin Henning contacted Goshen city police at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday that there was graffiti on a Norfolk Southern-owned property in the 100 Block North Cottage Avenue.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Ciara Guilfoos reported to Goshen city police at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday that someone used her identity to obtain an education loan at 204 Yorktown Dr.
TRESPASSING
Trever Rizor reported to Goshen city police at 11:21 a.m. that a woman he knows was trespassing on his property at 1914 Lincolnway E. The woman was found and made aware of the warning.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Goshen police responded to a residence within Brookside Manor in regard to a possible case of indecent exposure at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Marlin Bontrager reported to Goshen city at 11:50 p.m. that someone entered his home at 1720 Lane while he was away. Bontrager also stated that another person was home during the incident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Cliffton Smart reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:45 p.m. Monday that someone had broken into his business at Smartt Innovations, 54160 Adams St., Elkhart, and damaged a door to the building.
Ryan Sutton reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone cut a locking mechanism at his storage unit at Affordable Storage, 15048 U.S. 6, sometime between 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFT
Mapletree Transportation reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 a.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday someone stole a 2023 Coachmen Chaparral from
FRAUD
Mark Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. and noon Monday someone committed fraud at 58421 Summer Chase Dr.