ELKHART — A two-vehicle crash may have led to the death of a man in an Elkhart neighborhood Monday night.
Tad Rheinheimer, 66, of Elkhart, was driving a moped when it collided with an SUV driven by Hadley Malloy of Elkhart at Montrose Park and Spring Mill drives around 9:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Rheinheimer was later pronounced dead at Elkhart General Hospital. Police said he may have had a medical issue before the crash.
Malloy did not report any injuries.
Police are awaiting results of toxicology tests on both drivers, the release shows. The crash and the cause of Rheinheimer’s death remain under investigation.
