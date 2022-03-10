ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A Goshen woman was arrested Tuesday on numerous charges after leading Indiana State Troopers on a chase in South Bend.
Denay Tuggle, 37, was arrested on several active warrants, in addition to charges of resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic violator, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement, identity deception, forgery, counterfeit drivers license, and leaving the scene of a crash, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Tuggle led officers on the pursuit into South Bend, were her vehicle was struck by a vehicle which had the right of way, the release stated. She eventually stopped and after providing a different name than the one on her driver’s license, she was taken to a nearby hospital to be medically cleared, then taken into custody.
On Wednesday, at 9:37 p.m., the Elkhart Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 1207 Lusher Ave. The fire originated in a utility room and was brought under control within 60 minutes, according to an EPD news release. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
- Bryant Harris, 41, Sturgis, Michigan, was stopped on a bicycle at 311 S. 7th St. in Goshen at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, as was as found to have had an outstanding warrant out of Michigan. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Brent Dennis, 32, 713 1/2 S. 11th St., was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle/prior offense and operating while intoxicating following a reported traffic incident at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after police responded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday. He was released to a guardian and the Dept. of Child Services was contacted.
- Star Speicher, 22, was arrested by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of two counts of torture or mutilation of a Veterbrate animal, a level 6 felony, and a welfare check revealed one dog had been killed with a machete and another severely injured, having to be put down later. Speicher was incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail.
- Cleaster Martin Thomas, 54, 2616 Bypass Road, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of child molestation and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. No bond was listed.
