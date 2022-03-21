SYRACUSE — A Cromwell man was killed Sunday morning when he was struck while walking on Ind. 13, north of Syracuse-Webster Road.
Killed was Eric Espinoza, 21.
Kosciusko County Sheriff's officers reported that Espinoza was walking on the travel portion of the road when, at about 3:49 a.m., he was truck by a Jeep Compass that was northbound on Ind. 13. The Jeep was driven by Amy Pavel, 25, North Webster. Police said Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pavel was uninjured.
The investigation continues.
