Fatal crash

Emergency workers respond to a fatal crash on Ind. 13, north of Syracuse-Webster Road, Sunday

 Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office

SYRACUSE — A Cromwell man was killed Sunday morning when he was struck while walking on Ind. 13, north of Syracuse-Webster Road.

Killed was Eric Espinoza, 21.

Kosciusko County Sheriff's officers reported that Espinoza was walking on the travel portion of the road when, at about 3:49 a.m., he was truck by a Jeep Compass that was northbound on Ind. 13. The Jeep was driven by Amy Pavel, 25, North Webster. Police said Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pavel was uninjured.

The investigation continues.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you