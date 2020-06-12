GOSHEN — An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a confrontation that ended with bullets striking three people.
Goshen reported Friday that Christopher Landeros, 18, has initially been charged with aggravated assault, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a permit. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. No bond amount has yet been set for Landeros.
Police said they were called to reports of shots fired at 7:39 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South 10th Street. Police said Ivan Ruiz had reportedly been battered and the shots were fired during the incident. Police said a 15-year-old girl who was standing on a porch of a nearby home, was grazed on her neck by a bullet. She was treated and released from a hospital.
Also shot were Davonte Thomas, 25, of Goshen, who was shot in an ankle. He was also treated and released at a hospital.
Adam Mingucha III, 20, of Goshen, was shot in both his upper and lower leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition, police said in the release.
Police said they are continuing the investigation into the shooting.
