CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Police in southwestern Michigan said two men accidentally electrocuted while moving a boat were in stable condition Sunday.
Emergency personnel were called around 1:20 p.m. Sunday to 61272 Dailey Road, LaGrange Township, after Austin Francis, 31, of Kalamazoo and Cassopolis, Michigan, and his brother, Lane Francis, 19, of Cassopolis, were accidentally electrocuted. The men were moving a sailboat when the mast struck a power line running to the house, a police report stated.
When police and fire officials arrived, they found both brothers had been electrocuted and moved them away from the boat. CPR and AEDs were administered to the men, according to a report. The brothers were transported from the scene by ambulance and helicopter for treatment.
Pokagon Tribal Police, Cass Central Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance and Med-Flight assisted deputies in this investigation, which remains ongoing, according to police.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said late Sunday afternoon the brothers were transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
