Goshen Police responded to two reported incidents of auto theft Friday and Saturday.
At 10:27 p.m. Friday Shellie Peyton, of Goshen, reported to police that her 2006 Ford 500 had been stolen by a known family member, then returned a short time later.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Frank Santos, Goshen, reported that his black 2007 Ford Edge was stolen from his driveway.
In a separate incident, inappropriate communication with a minor was reported within the Goshen city limits. Police responded and spoke to all parties involved.
Police also responded to two incidents of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. Julia Nelson, 23, and Christian Corn, 31, were both arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, following a report of a physical altercation at 4:48 a.m. Sunday in Goshen. Both were injured but refused medical treatment and were then incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
In a separate incident at 8 a.m. Friday, Calvin Howard, 38, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor/strangulation/ interference with crime report. A 33 year old victim refused treatment and Howard was jailed.
ARRESTS
- A charge of domestic battery was filed against Steve Friend, 55, Goshen, following an incident which was reported at 9:09 a.m. Saturday, where police found a 57 year old female who was battered by a known subject.
- Shawn Schiltz, 59, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, following a traffic stop at 1:33 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road. Schiltz refused to submit to a certified chemical test, and also was determined to have an outstanding warrant against him, and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jordan Saiz, 35, Granger, was arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting at Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Saiz was released pending a future court date.
- Jesse Adams, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, after officers found an illegally parked car near the 300 block of Plymouth Ave. Adams was released at the scene with a future court date.
- Edwin Contreras Leon, Elkhart, as arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and never having received a license, following a traffic stop made by officers at 2:54 a.m. Saturday. He was treated at Goshen Hospital then incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
