NEW PARIS — An Elkhart man is facing several criminal charges following a pursuit that began in Goshen and ended in New Paris Thursday.
Dillon Scholl, 22, has been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine, as well as three additional warrants, according to a Goshen Police Department news release.
The incident began Wednesday and then started up again Thursday. GPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the 300 block of Johnston Street around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. The driver fled, and in a separate report, police estimated the truck reached speeds of more than 110 mph down South Main Street.
“The subject driving failed to stop and fled from officers,” GPD Spokesperson Polly Hoover said in the release. “He proceeded to lead officers on a vehicle pursuit through Goshen. The pursuit was terminated on the south side of Goshen without apprehending the suspect. This morning, officers located this same vehicle in Goshen and attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” Hoover said Thursday in the release after the arrest.
Hoover said the driver failed to comply and led Goshen Police on a pursuit that traveled into New Paris, then stopped the vehicle and attempted to hide in an acquaintance’s home.
Officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Goshen police surrounded the home and the suspect, Dillon Scholl, was taken into custody without further incident.
A detective at the scene said a 10-year-old boy was in the home asleep, but police were able to communicate with him to leave the house, which he did.
The incident remains under investigation.
