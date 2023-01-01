The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individual in the photos shown in reference to a theft investigation.
The theft incident occurred at a local store in Elkhart, a EPD news release stated.
Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736, case number 20221111021. Anonymous tips may be sent to at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
VEHICLE CRASH
Goshen police responded to a two vehicle crash at 11:45 a.m. Friday.
A 2012 Subaru Outback, driven by Tyson Miller, 20, Syracuse, was traveling east on Lincoln Ave. when it drove into the intersection with Chicago Ave., according to a police report. Miller's vehicle collided with a 2008 Saturn driven by Stephanie Barrios, 16, Goshen.
Disregard of a traffic sign on the part of Miller's vehicle was listed as the primary factor in the crash. Barrios reported chest pain and was checked by medics at the scene and cleared.
ARRESTS
- A juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 9:09 a.m. Friday at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. The juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention center, pending a court hearing.
- Samuel Boling, 32, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 9:23 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Madison Ave. for multiple infractions. Boling was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Myron Wilder, 70, New Paris, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and never having received a license after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Saturday near Elkhart Road and Meijer Drive. Wilder as taken to the ECJ.
- Helden Martinez Vasquez, 33, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, intimidation and on an Elkhart County warrant at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Elkhart Road. Vasquez was taken to the ECJ.
- Aaron Urzua, 25, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-prior at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S. Third St and Lincoln Ave for traffic infractions. Urzura was taken to the ECJ.
- Fabian Macias Vasquez, 18, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after being stopped for an equipment violation stopped for an equipment violation at 2:58 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Reliance Road and Peddlers Village Road. Vasquez was released on the scene with a pending court date.
- Jose Roman Gamino, 28, Grover Hill, Ohio, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 4:09 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at W. Pike St. and N. Chicago Ave. for several traffic violations. He was taken to the ECJ.
Brye Leffler, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on charges of being in possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication at 3:07 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to the 300 block of W. Lincoln St. in reference to a report of suspicious person smoking marijuana. Leffler was taken to the ECJ.
Marie Hurley, 35, Goshen, was arrested a charge of false informing and for two Elkhart County warrants at 8:35 p.m. Sunday after officers encountered her near W. Pike St. and Park Ave. during the course of an investigation. Hurley was taken to the ECJ.