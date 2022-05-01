A Goshen woman is in jail after she reportedly attacked another person with a knife while police were present investigating a fight.
Danielle Durham, 23, 224 S. Ninth St., Goshen, had sustained injuries to her head and body during a fight at 122 W. Wilden Ave., at 1:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called and while they were on scene, Durham reportedly grabbed a knife and battered a 22-year-old man inside the home. Police said that the man had injuries to his arms and shoulder. A police officer also sustained a small laceration to the hand from Durham's knife, the report reads.
All three were taken to Goshen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Durham was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ALCOHOL/NARCOTICS INCIDENT
Goshen police arrested a man and a woman after reporting to Abshire Park Saturday evening.
At 7:59 p.m. officers responded to the park to a report of juvenile consuming alcohol, at which time five juveniles were found to have been consuming alcohol, following breathalyzer tests.
Officers then arrested Aysiah Ortiz, 18, 315 9th St. in Goshen, on a charge of possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Also arrested was Isiah Johnson, 21, 207 Mill St., Goshen, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Ortiz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and Johnson was released pending a future court date
The five juveniles were released to their parents pending a future court date.
OTHER ARRESTS
- Raul Perez Jr., 21, 22103 Wabash St., Goshen, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended - prior, following a traffic stop made near the intersection of Wilden and Indiana Avenues. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- David Hawkins, 27, 19096 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:06 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Hawkins was on a moped that was stopped by Goshen police near the intersection of Lincoln and Cottage avenues for an equipment violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Alicia Nicholson, 35, 230 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:23 p.m. Friday on charges of shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and providing police with false information while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
AREA CHECK
At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, while on another call, Goshen Police heard gunfire in the area of 200 E. Clinton. A search of the area was unsuccessful in locating any evidence or suspects.
BATTERY/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/INTIMIDATION
At 10:43 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal argument in which suspects were in possession of knives. Upon arrival, Patrick Miller, 37, Goshen, reported being struck in the face by an known male. Miller had minor injuries visible to his forehead and under his left ear. Miller reported that he and the suspect had brandished knives during the altercation. Miller then declined medical assistance.
SHOPLIFTING
David Pecsek, 39, Goshen, reported a theft from Auto Zone at 5:08 p.m. Saturday by an unknown male.
Officers were dispatched to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East at 8:38 p.m. Saturday in reference to shoplifting.
Pavital Singh, 24, Niles, Michigan, reported an incident of shoplifting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
Ann Lamb, 64, Goshen, reported at 11:54 p.m. Saturday that her vehicle was stolen from her residence by a known subject.
THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE
John Young, 18, reported at 5 p.m. Saturday the theft of a firearm from his motor vehicle while it was parked near 4522 Elkhart Road.
FRAUD
Victoria Moriarity, 69, reported at 12:07 p.m. Saturday a scam involving a family member.
Lillie Dillon, 44, Goshen, reported at 6:07 p.m. Saturday a fraud by a known subject.
CRASH
An 18-year-old Goshen man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at Elkhart Road and Park Avenue at 4:13 p.m. Friday.
According to Goshen police, Nacio Ledesma Reyes, 51, Goshen, was stopped facing southeast on Elkhart Road in his 2005 Chevrolet UPL van in the center lane of Elkhart Road waiting to turn left when he noticed a northwest-bound vehicle swerve into the turn lane. That vehicle, a 2014 Dodge 1500 pickup truck was driven by Charles R. Lane, 38, Elkhart, police reported. Ledesma Reyes apparently then turned his van to the right and attempted to move out of the way of the pickup truck, but was still sideswiped.
Behind the van was another vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Jovani Ledesma, 18, Goshen.
The police report reads that Ledesma was behind the van waiting to turn left as well when the pickup truck collided head on with his vehicle, pushing the Cruz backward into southbound traffic.
Ledesma suffered a minor cut to his right cheek and refused medical treatment by medics at the scene. However, he was later taken to Goshen Hospital by his parents to receive medical aid, police reported. The Cruz had heavy front end damage.
Lane told police that he did not remember what happened. He was not injured.
Neither Ledesma Reyes nor his passengers were injured.
THEFTS
• Nick Genovesi, Lennon, Michigan, reported to Goshen police at 8:20 a.m. Friday a theft from his locked vehicle while it was parked at the Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East. Police said in their report that officers found two other vehicles that had been stolen from.
• Kristin Mockler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:02 a.m. Friday the theft of gasoline from a truck that was sitting in her driveway at 409 Alana Drive.
• A 16-year-old Goshen High School student reported to Goshen police at 11:42 a.m. Friday that money was stolen from his wallet while at the school.
• Steve Aspy, Wolcottville, reported to Goshen police at 1:54 p.m. Friday that a recreation vehicle was stolen from 2012 Century Drive, Goshen.
BATTERY
• A 31-year-old Columbia City man reported to Goshen police at 2:34 p.m. Friday that he was battered by someone he knows in the 2500 block of Linden Drive. No medical treatment was needed.
DOG BITE
An 81-year-old Goshen man was bitten by a dog in the 300 block of Kansas Drive at 7:12 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police. The man was treated and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.