A Warsaw man was injured in a single vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
At approximately 4:38 p.m., Seth Adkins, 35, was traveling west on C.R. 52 east of C.R. 34 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Adkins was attempting to put his vehicle into 4-wheel drive from 2-wheel drive when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree on the north side of the road.
Adkins was entrapped in and removed from the vehicle and taken to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment for neck and head injuries. No citations were issued.
ARRESTS
Callie Richardson, 20, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. Friday at N. Second St. and W. Wilkinson St. Richardson was release from the scene with a pending court date.
Mauro Mantonaz, 32, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident at 12:04 a.m. Saturday, following a reported hit-and-run incident. Mantonaz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Joshua Riley, 31, Angola, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and OWI/BAC .15 or greater following a traffic stop for a moving violation made at 11:28 p.m. Friday, and was incarcerated.
Diego Luis, 34, Goshen, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers made a traffic stop at College Ave. and S. 15th St. in Goshen. He was taken to the ECJ.
CIVIL ISSUE
An officer responded to a civil issue on E. Plymouth Ave. at 11:39 a.m. Friday regarding the ownership of a dog.