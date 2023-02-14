Goshen city police assisted in the serving of a warrant for an Elkhart man Monday afternoon.
According to the Elkhart Police Department, Reeyon Young, 21, was arrested on outstanding warrants for theft of a firearm, failure to return to lawful detention, and possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of W. Lexington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The press release indicates that officers gave verbal commands for Reeyon to exit the residence around 2:11 p.m. but he did not, and the Elkhart County SWAT team was activated.
After negotiation, Young exited the building without further incident and was taken into custody.
A 15-year-old runaway also exited the building, reported missing from Michigan. She was also taken into custody and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
A driver was hospitalized at Fort Wayne Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following a crash at C.R. 50 and C.R. 43. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the call around 4:40 a.m. upon report of a single-vehicle crash. The driver of the 2022 Chevrolet S10 was taken to the hospital and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the possibility of operating while intoxicated.
OFFICERS REPORT
Cattie-Brie Legg reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone attempted to break into her residence at 57968 C.R. 29 at 1:49 a.m.
LOST ID
Ignacio Martinez Jasso reported to Elkhart County deputies that his identification card was lost or stolen at 8:53 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Goshen Police Department received a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office of a fraud that occurred at 209 Crescent St., at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday.
Ivena Ricahrds, an employee with the fraud department for Key Bank, 221 N. Main St., reported fraudulent activity on a bank account at 9:50 a.m. Monday.
Ellen Kennel reported to Goshen city police fraudulent activity on her bank account at 10:32 a.m. at 309 E. Monroe St.
BURGLARY
Debra Brown reported to Goshen city police a burglary in progress near 104 W. Plymouth Ave. at 1:41 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Gary Tackett reported to Goshen city police damages to his truck while it was parked at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Dr., at 3:53 p.m. Monday.