A vehicle knocked a tree onto a Goshen home early Thursday morning, causing damage to the home but no injuries.
Sarah Marshall, 404 River Ave., reported to Goshen police her home had been damaged at 4:09 a.m. Police determined that a vehicle had driven into the yard, knocking a tree onto the house.
Other hit-and-run crashes include:
• A crash at West Madison Street and River Race Drive at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. City property was damaged.
• At 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Estephanie Navarro, 30, Goshen, reported that a vehicle struck her vehicle while traveling west in the 900 block of Reynolds Street. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information and prior to police arrival.
• Leroy Dick reported to Elkhart County deputies that the fence of Blessing Tool & Die, 24366 C.R. 45, Elkhart, had been struck between 6 p.m. Jan. 20 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 23.
ARREST
• Joel Elam, 36, 18868 Jefferson Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the scene of a crash in which he was the at-fault driver, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Ind. 15, south of C.R. 20 around 1:53 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFT
• Joseph Vanness, 47, reported to Goshen police a theft from his home in the 1300 block of South 12th Street at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday.
• Elkhart County deputies were asked by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan to attempt to locate a stolen generator at a home on C.R. 1 at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday. The generator was located and returned to the owner.
• Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle was stolen.
FRAUD
• RZ Investments, 18075 C.R. 112, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 16 and 17 someone committed fraud.
• Donald Dull reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone committed fraud against him between 2:25 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at 60370 Robin Hood Lane, Elkhart.
ANIMAL BITE
• A 27-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police she was bitten by a stray cat at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Eighth Street. The woman reported minor injuries and went to Goshen Hospital for treatment.