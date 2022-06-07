LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
Denee Mast, of Milford, reported to Goshen police that at 8:09 a.m. Monday, an individual in a white Ford pickup crashed into her vehicle and left the scene without reporting the crash at 2325 David Dr.. Denee’s vehicle sustained moderate damage.
Donald Reese, of Brookside Manor Mobile Home Park, reported to Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Monday that a vehicle had struck a fence at the complex, located at 61108 C.R. 17.
THEFT
Aaron Duzan, supervisor for Forest River Plant 4, reported to Goshen police that at 8:07 a.m. Monday there was a theft of an RV around May 9 from the plant, located at 2449 Century Dr.
AUTO THEFT
Samuel Davis reported to the Elkhart County deputies that his white 2015 GMC Sierra was stolen from his driveway in the 53000 Monterey Dr., Bristol, sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday.
VANDALISM
Mervin Helmuth, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:41 a.m. Monday that someone was cutting copper piping on three air conditioning units at North Goshen Mennonite Church, 505 S. Eighth St.
Monica Gates reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday someone vandalized her vehicle in the 17000 block of U.S. Hwy 20, Goshen.
VEHICLE FIRE
Goshen City Police responded to a call at 11:03 a.m. Monday to a vehicle fire in the 2200 block of West Clinton Street. The fire was extinguished by Goshen Fire Department and no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.
ARREST
A 25-year-old homeless female was arrested on a Missouri Warrant following a civil complaint by Goshen city police at 11:43 a.m. Monday at 2628 Lincolnway E., Goshen. She was transported to Elkhart County Jail.
TRESSPASSING
Goshen police were called to Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., at 7:37 p.m. Monday where a man who had previously told not to return was reportedly trespassing. The 58-year-old man was located at advised that he was no longer allowed at the store.
BURGLARY/ROBBERY
Joshua White, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary in progress at his home in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street at 1:45 a.m. White received an alert from his camera system that someone was near his home and he observed a woman in khaki shorts and a blue t-shirt who had removed one of his cameras and threw it in the back yard. Officers arrived and arrested Angelia Mullis, 30, of Goshen, who was inside the home. Mullis was charged with burglary entry and criminal mischief and released at the scene.
Alan Hernandez reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department that he attempted to sell a phone using Amazon Marketplace around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday and that two men stole the phone from him on Eighth Street in Elkhart
CRASHES
- A Middlebury woman was cited following a crash that resulted in injury toward a passenger on Monday afternoon. According to a report issued by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 12:09 p.m. Donelda Hayes, 80, of Middlebury, was headed east on C.R. 12 at the intersection of Ind. 13 in her 2009 Nissan Maxima when she failed to yield to north and south bound traffic, the report reads. The Maxima proceeded to travel through the intersection colliding with the passenger’s side of a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Christopher Fleming, 29, of Nappanee, which was travelling southbound on Ind. 13, according to police. A passenger in Fleming’s vehicle, Eldon Miller, 29, received a laceration to the forehead and was transported to Goshen Hospital by emergency personnel for non-life threatening injuries. Hayes was cited for failure to yield the right of way and having expired plates.
- An Elkhart woman was both cited and hospitalized due to a crash that the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says occurred at 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Bernayia Bonner, 31, of Elkhart, was travelling west on U.S. 20 entering the ramp from Ind. 19 in a 2013 Nissan Altima. Simultaneously, Randy Cline, 38, of New Carlisle, was driving a 2018 Kenworth dump truck in the westmost lane of the highway. Bonner attempted to change lanes into the left lane and failed to yield to the dump truck, the report reads. As a result, police reported, the rear driver’s side of the Altima hit the front passenger tire of the truck, causing damage to the Altima. Bonner was cited and released for driving while suspended – prior and received a citation for unsafe lane movement. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance for the complaint of back and neck pain.