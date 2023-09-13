Two people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in New Paris.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Penny Benson, 80, Portage, Mich., was traveling south on Ind. 15 toward the intersection of C.R. 46 in a 2019 Toyota Yaris while Aaron Kippers, 28, New Paris, was traveling north on Ind. 15 in a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis at 2:32 p.m. Witnesses told police that Benson continued through the intersection of turned directly into the path of Kipper’s vehicle.
Benson and a passenger were transported to Goshen Hospital with neck pain.
Kippers was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
Justin Miller, 42, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday after police were contacted in reference to a suspicious person walking through yards in the 61000 block of C.R. 13, Goshen. Miller was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Ryan Myers, 43, was arrested by Michigan State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia at 2 a.m. Wednesday after he fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop at C.R. 4 and C.R. 109.
AWOL
Derrick Williams, 48, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 9 and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jessica Cruz Cuatepotzo reported to Goshen police at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday that someone collided with her vehicle near the intersection of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue and left the scene without providing information.
FRAUD/FORGERY
Inspired Custom Homes Inc., 29867 C.R. 24, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that on March 14 or 15 fraud was committed.
Lorene Burkholder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. June 28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 6 fraud was committed.
Rieth-Riley reported to Goshen police at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday that someone attempted fraud at 3626 Elkhart Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Samuel Miller reported to Goshen police at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday that someone damaged his property at 413 S. Fifth St.
LOST WALLET
Guadalupe Ivonne Reyes reported to Goshen police at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday losing her wallet containing her Mexican Consulate Card at 223 Garden St.