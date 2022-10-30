POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Two arrested following separate foot pursuits

Two men are in custody following to separate foot pursuits which took place Saturday in Goshen.
Jason K. Green, 21, Michigan City, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement on foot with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement/vehicle, driving while suspended/prior, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. At 2:16 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Midway Road at 2:16 a.m.
The suspect produced a firearm during the stop and then the vehicle left the scene, then later stopped and the suspect led officers on a short foot pursuit. Green was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
At 9:56 officers observed a known male with multiple arrest warrants walking near the intersection of S. Main and Jefferson Streets.
Officers stopped the male who then fled on foot and was apprehended after a short pursuit. Charles Davis, 54, homeless, of Goshen, was arrested for three outstanding warrants through Elkhart County as well as on charges of resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, as an officer on scene sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Davis was incarcerated at the ECJ.
SHOOTING REPORT
C. Michaels Plasterer, 56, Goshen, reported that his residence in the 500 block of S. 6th St. had been shot by an unknown individual at 3:51 a.m. Sunday. No suspect has been identified as of last report.
ARRESTS
- Gregory Smith, 18, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 12:15 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road. He was released at the scene pending a future court date.
- James Miller, 63, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana after officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Indiana Ave. at 2:53 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Alysia Miller, 26, Nappanee, was arrested on a charge of theft after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road at 3:45 p.m. Friday. She was taken to the ECJ.
- Gregory Riegsecker, 51, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East at 7:07 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Rhoda Schmucker, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pike St. and Indiana Ave. at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. She was cited and released on scene.
- Kyle Marchand, 30, homeless, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after he was found asleep in a parking lot on S. Cottage at 7:47 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to ECJ after getting clearance from the hospital.
- Lunden Johnson, 20, Elkhart and Imani Wilson, 22, South Bend, were arrested on a charge of theft/shoplifting after officers responded to Kohl's at 3802 Midway Road at 11:32 a.m. Both were taken to the ECJ.
- Michael Jackson, 24, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing after officers responded to Ashton Pines at 3:16 p.m. Thursday in reference to a suspicious vehicle. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Zachary Shively, 33, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after officers responded to the 1200 block of Chicago Ave. at 8:37 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Richard Evans III, 49, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:43 p.m. Thursday at Elkhart Road and N. Greene Road for an equipment violation. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Sergio Arellano, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop at W. Pike St. and Indiana Ave. at 1:14 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a future court date.
- Eric Johnson, 34, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/prior conviction and operating with a BAC of .15 or greater after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Green Road in Goshen at 3:05 a.m. Saturday. Also arrested at that time was Jeffery Hill, 31, Mishawaka, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernailia. Both were taken to the ECJ.