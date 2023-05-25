THEFT
- Goshen police received an online report from Goshen College at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday stating that a leaf blower was stolen out of a building on campus, 1700 S. Main St.
- Goshen police received an online report from Goshen College at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday stating that a bicycle was stolen from campus, 1700 S. Main St.
- Goshen police were called to the 200 block of Crescent Street at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in reference to several 10-week-old pit bull puppies stolen.
- Danielle Yoder reported to Goshen police at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday someone taking items from her home at 904 S. 10th St.
- Troy Scott reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:15 p.m. March 11 and 11 a.m. March 21 someone stole items from 28874 C.R. 4.
- Robert Glassburn reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:45 p.m. May 19 and 10:55 a.m. Wednesday someone stole his motorcycle from his shed at 54152 Ash Road, Lot 300, Osceola.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Thomas Collins reported to Goshen police at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday that someone broke a window on his door at 702 S. Eighth St.
FRAUD
Country Strong reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. May 9 and 1:45 p.m. Wednesday someone committed fraud at 22889 C.R. 36, Goshen.
OFFICERS REPORT
Martin Long reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday he found property near 67024 C.R. 29, New Paris.
ARREST
Shuron Donova, 41, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 1:47 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ash Road near C.R. 16 after officers initiated a traffic stop and Donova allegedly showed signs of impairment and refused field sobriety tests. Donova was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.