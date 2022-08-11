BURGLARY
Gregorio Rodriquez reported to Goshen city police at 8:31 a.m. that several items were taken from his locked storage unit in the 2700 block of Peddlers Village Road.
THEFT
•Christy Sanchez, 40, reported to Goshen city police a theft at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Madison St., Goshen.
•William Hodge reported to Goshen city police that a 10 foot trailer was stolen from his driveway in the 1200 block of South 12th Street between 9:30 a.m. and Aug. 6 and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The trailer was later located in an alley and returned.
•John Trussell reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 am. Monday someone made entry into his two vehicles in the 24000 block of C. R. 40, causing damage to the steering column while inside one of the vehicles.
•Myron Nissley reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. someone make entry into a vehicle in the 23000 block of C. R. 40 and stole cash, a credit card, and a driver’s license.
•Bradley Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 24 and July 27 someone stole his custom-built computer.
•Regina Johnston reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Monday and 4:36 a.m. Tuesday someone took several items from her car in the 54000 block of Ash Road.
•Paige Chasteen reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 8:15 p.m. Monday someone stole gas and a gas canister from the 24000 block of C. R. 45.
•Autumn Freel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Monday and 4:35 a.m. Tuesdays someone stole her wallet from her unlocked vehicle as it was parked at her residence in the 54000 block of Ash Road.
AUTO THEFT
•Penske Leasing, 2220 Toledo Road, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police, an auto theft that occurred between May 17 and May 20.
•Troy Brubacher reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:20 and 2:40 a.m. two people took possession of a red 2018 Ram 5000 and removed property from the back of a 2014 Ram C55 in the 24000 block of C.R. 40.
•Steen Royce reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 2 p.m. Tuesday someone he know stole his vehicle from the 25000 block of Glenmore, Elkhart.
FRAUD
•SOS Sprinkler And Irrigation, 2020 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police a check fraud that occurred between 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:48 a.m. Wednesday.
•Richard Damm reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 11 a.m. Aug. 1 someone committed fraud in the 28000 block of C.R. 38, Wakarusa.
•Mark Emerson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. Aug. 4 and 2:10 p.m. Aug. 6 someone committed fraud in the 55000 block of Cobus Lane, Elkhart.
•Mary Snyder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 5 someone committed fraud in the 68000 block of C.R. 23, New Paris.
•Stephanie Reed reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 29 and Aug. 6 someone committed fraud in the 58000 block of Mississippi Street, Elkhart.
SHOPLIFTING
•Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen, reported to Goshen city police shoplifting that occurred at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
•A Meijer employee, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen city police a theft that occurred by a 16-year-old girl at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday. The juvenile was arrested and taken to juvenile detention for shoplifting and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.
HIT-AND-RUN
•Elny Duarte reported to Goshen city police that someone struck his car at the intersection of Pike Street and Third Street and fled the scene without exchanging driver’s and insurance information.
•Esperanza Ramirez to Elkhart County police that around 5 a.m. someone crashed into her white Nissan Maxima while it was parked in her driveway in the 60000 block of Fenmore Avenue, Goshen, and fled.
•Daniel Clark reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:45 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. Monday someone crashed into his truck that was parked in a parking lot in the 11000 block of C. R. 2, Middlebury.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
•Court officers with the Elkhart County Court House, 315 S. Second St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7:30 a.m. Monday a window to Superior Court 5 was broken by a beer bottle.
•Bill Burns Jr. reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone vandalized his mailbox between 4:30 and 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 54000 block of Westwood Drive, Elkhart.
•Ladawn Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. July 15 and 8 a.m. July 16 someone stabbed her two vehicle tires in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.
•Tim Kidder reported to Elkhart County deputies around 2:45 p.m. that Christoper Snedark destroyed a property post form his property and installed a fance on his property in the 25000 block of Glenmore Avenue, Elkhart.
•Joshua Bland reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday someone defaced his property in the 23000 block of First Street.
AWOL
•Work Release reported to Elkhart County deputies that Ryan Matthew Carbone failed to return to lawful custody at 10:51 a.m. Aug. 5 and is considered AWOL.
Work Release reported to Elkhart County deputies that Joseph Nichola Sims failed to return to lawful custody at 4:22 p.m. Aug. 5 and is considered AWOL.
ARSON
•Matthew Ferguson reported to Elkhart County deputies that his trailer at 65940 Lot 156 was on fire at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
•Manuel Ocampo Torres, 61, Goshen, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated, second offense, after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in the Lowes parking lot, 2219 Reith Blvd. He was found and arrested at Sterling Avenue and Lusher Avenue. After testing at the Elkhart County Jail, his BRAC results were .32%.