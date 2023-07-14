ARRESTS
- Jennifer Havlish, 43, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors at 8:48 a.m. Thursday after being stopped for traffic violations at C.R. 10 and C.R. 17. Havlish allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Braulio Amezquita, 24, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator at 1:27 a.m. Friday after he was stopped by police at Middlebury Street and Bullard Road in Elkhart. Amezquita was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT
- Sarah Heverling reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday someone stole items from a vehicle located at 58150 Cobblestone Road, Goshen.
- Joseph Waggy reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Monday and Thursday someone entered his vehicle and attempted to steal it from his driveway at 59901 C.R. 113, Elkhart.
AWOL
Malcolm Harris, 32, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 3:30 a.m. July 11, and is considered AWOL.
FRAUD
Catherine Hill reported to Goshen police at 11:14 a.m. Thursday that someone took $40 from a bank account, at 1809 Bashor Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen Parks Department reported to Goshen police at 12:44 p.m. Thursday damage to a fence belonging to the city at 213 N. Fifth St.