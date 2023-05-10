ARRESTS
• Brittany Fields, 32, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 8:50 p.m. near C.R. 19 and Ind. 120, Bristol. Sunday after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Fields was found to have been operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a substance other than alcohol, failing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and submitting to a DRE following a certified blood draw. Fields was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Donald Reese Jr., 64, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating while intoxicated with priors at 54152 Ash Road, Osceola.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Charlotte Sadler reported to Goshen police at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday that an item was thrown at her window while she was driving near 602 River Ave.
TRESPASSING
Kelsey Abeler reported to Elkhart County deputies around 8:37 p.m. Sunday that someone trespassed on railroad property by walking and encamping along the railroad easement.
THEFT
• Cherie O’Malley reported to Goshen police at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday that her garbage cans were missing from 220 Oak Lane.
• Adrienne Lockard reported to Goshen police at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday that her cellphone was stolen from the 100 block of North Sixth St. by someone she knows.
• David Garber reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4:30 p.m. Monday fraud had been committed against him at 66495 C.R. 33.
• Karen Vargo reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday that someone she knew stole $919.48 from JEC Steel by making fraudulent purchases at Ace Hardware, 21826 Ind. 120, Elkhart.
• Hector Palao Herrera reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday someone stole his SCCY CPX 9mm handgun from his vehicle while it was parked at Skyview Trailer Court, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen.
• Vincent Parks reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. someone stole $400 cash from his secured bedroom at 24849 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
• Alisha Chevalie reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. April 29 to 6 p.m. May 1 someone stole an Amazon delivery from 27851 Woodview Dr., Apt B, Elkhart.
• Kendra Alber reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 23 and May 7 someone stole property from a vehicle at 10228 C.R. 2, Middlebury.
• Ashley Stowers reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Maay 3 and 9 a.m. May 4 someone stole medication from 423 Broadmore Estate, Goshen.
FRAUD
• Kurt O Burmeiste reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. May 4 and 6:09 a.m. May 5, someone committed fraud against him at 11530 Cedar Lame, NE., Sparta, Mich.
• Shirley Gallant reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday someone committed fraud at 26910 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Stoney Lee Lutes reported to Elkhart County deputies that on May 4 someone opened credit cards in his name at 22909 Mulberry Court, Goshen.