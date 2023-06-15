ARRESTS
• Britton Niel Tanner, 46, Longview, Alabama, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of false informing and fraud after Cardonas Decoration, 1926 Elkhart Road, reported that a man was purchasing items with a stolen credit card at 5:52 p.m. Tanner was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Scott Geier, 45, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving with a suspended license at 4:23 p.m. after he was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 3. Geier was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jeremy Cochran, 34, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop at C.R. 31 and U.S. Highway 33. Cochran was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Robert Scarbrough-Wimmer, 29, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County deputies reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday someone left the scene of a property damage crash at C.R. 40 and Baltimore St., Goshen.
BURGLARY
• Cameron Powers reported to Goshen police at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday that a miter saw was stolen from an unlocked shed at 118 W. Jackson St.
• Elkhart County deputies received a report between noon June 7 and 8:53 p.m. Tuesday someone took two bags of miscellaneous tools, a hammer gun, two drywall bazookas, stilts, a shop vac, and an air compressor from a storage lot at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, belonging to Todd Works.
FRAUD
Crystal Wright reported to Goshen police at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday fraudulent charges to her bank account at 108 S. 29th St.
THEFT
• Orestis Lambridis, of South Bend, reported to Goshen police at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole checks from King Gyros Restaurant, 3520 S. Main St., and cashed the checks at an INterra Credit Union in Goshen.
• Marcus Hite reported to Goshen police at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday a theft from an unlocked vehicle at 407 S. Seventh St.
• Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday items were stolen from the store.