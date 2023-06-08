ARRESTS
- Carriets, 40, and Immanuel Bostic, 29, were arrested on charges of burglary, residential entry, theft, and possession of meth and paraphernalia at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday after Elkhart County deputies say they made entry into a home at 26317 C.R. 4. Both were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Michael Moccaldi, 51, Fountain, Colo., was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday. Elkhart County deputies were called to Soapy Sam’s Car Wash, 1813 Lincolnway East, Goshen, in reference to a driver slumped over the wheel. Moccaldi allegedly failed field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified chemical test with a sample result of .242 BrAC. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jose Guzman, 19, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating without ever obtaining a license, and leaving the scene of an accident after Elkhart County deputies multiple callers advised that someone driving a red Chevrolet Blazer crashed into a home at 29804 C.R. 16, Elkhart. Guzman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Atwan Mcqueen, 31, was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting law enforcement at 1:19 a.m. Thursday after Elkhart County deputies say he was told to leave and refused to do so. Mcqueen was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT
- Jeff Miller reported to Goshen police at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday a possible attempted theft of an RV from Forrest River, 2422 Century Dr.
- Andres Belmares reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 5 and May 12 someone stole his personal documents at 439 Sherwood Dr., Bristol.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Summer Fisher reported to Goshen police at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday that someone she knew damaged her vehicle while she was at Oakridge Cemetery, 437 N. First St.