CHILD MOLESTATION/INAPPROPRIATE CONVERSATION AND PICTURES
At 10:43 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a report, from DCS, of child molestation at an address in the 100 block of East Jefferson St. At 11:57 a.m., to that same address, officers responded to a report of inappropriate conversation and pictures being exchanged in a group chat between juveniles, though it is unknown where this incident occurred or where the photos were taken. DCS was contacted after this.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Officers responded to two reports of criminal mischief Thursday morning. The first was at 6:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of South 16th St., the other at 10:14 a.m. at Walnut Park on North Fifth St. where a park employee showed them the damage.
NEVER OBTAINING A LICENSE
A 17-year-old male was arrested and released at the scene moments later after officers made a traffic stop at 4:44 p.m. Thursday at West Wilden Ave. and North First St. Charges will be referred to the prosecutor's office for review.
THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Ryan Swords, 39, an employee of Rex's Heating and Cooling, 204 1/2 Johnson St., reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday a theft from a vehicle sometime over the past month.