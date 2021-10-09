A house fire at 515 Turtle Bay Drive in Syracuse was extinguished Wednesday night by the The Turkey Creek Fire Territory.
Fire Chief Mickey Scott reported that at 10:45 that night, the fire was reported at a home owned by Mickey Wetters. Syracuse police officers were first on the scene and attempted to extinguish the flames through a broken window with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful.
Once firefighters arrived, the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to Scott.
Scott reported that a smoke detector in the house alerted the occupants, who were an adult, an infant and two children. The occupants were able to get out of the house without injury.
The fire was contained to one room and Scott estimated the damage at $20,000 to $30,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Suspect in catalytic convertor theft arrested
Elkhart police arrested James Schram, 49, Oct. 2, after a pursuit. The arrest led to formal charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; cemetery mischief, a Level 6 felony; theft of a motor vehicle component part, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B Misdemeanor.
Police said in a news release Saturday that at 4:20 a.m. that day an officer was in the area of Bypass Road and Nappanee Street attempting to locate a catalytic convertor theft suspect when the officer observed the suspect vehicle, a Ford Ranger. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver of the Ford turned south onto Nappanee Street. The the driver of the Ford fled southbound and the vehicle jumped a curb and crashed through a state highway road sign in front of 1521 S. Nappanee St. (Workman`s Warehouse). The pursuit ended in St. Vincent Cemetery with the Ford running over several headstones before coming to a rest on a large headstone, according to police.
Police reported a cut catalytic converter and tools were located in the vehicle. Schram was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• John Gouker, 50, 309 S. Riverside Blvd., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 1500 Bashor Road. The stop was made at 3:16 p.m. Friday. Gouker was released at the scene pending a court date.
• Goshen police arrested Raymundo Cabrales, 34, 207 Crescent St., at 8:15 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Police said they were called to the address on a report of an altercation. A woman at the address sustained bruising to her face and lips and a mark on her neck, police reported.
Cabrales was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alexa Rogers, 30, 118 Blackport Drive, Apt. A, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:15 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. The police report does not state if anyone was injured. Five children in the home were left with family members.
• Victor Moreno, 24, 1208 Mintcrest Drive, Goshen, was arrested Saturday at 1:29 a.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest occurred near the intersection of Main and Washington streets.
Morena was taken to the Eklhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Deanna Risser reported to Goshen police Friday that her shed at 912 S. Eighth St., had been burglarized
• James Bryant of Claypool, reported to Goshen police that someone broke into his vehicle Friday while it was parked at Keystone RV, plant 311, at 2400 Kercher Road, and stole a firearm.
• Andrew Bench of Ligonier, reported to Goshen police Friday that property was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Keystone RV, Plant 17 at 3425 Corrie Drive.
• An employee of San Marcos, 113 S. Main St., reported that the license plate from a company vehicle had been stolen. Goshen police reported the theft was reported Friday.
DEATH
• Goshen police were dispatched to 25 Willows, lot 25 Friday on a welfare check. Police found David Creek, 82, was deceased.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police were called to Crazyman’s Stompin Grounds Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, at 2:42 a.m. Saturday. Police reported they issued a 25-year-old male a trespassing notice and removed him from the bar.
