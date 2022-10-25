Goshen Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 5:36 a.m. Monday.
The fire was in the 600 block of N. Greene Road. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
- A 14-year-old female was arrested on a charge of not having an operator’s license ever obtained, after officers were called a property damage accident at 8:38 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of S. 8th Street. She was released on scene to her parents with a pending court date.
- Ollie Jaco, 50, Goshen, was arrested on charges of dangerous pointing of a firearm and criminal recklessness after officers were called at 5:51 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of N. 5th. Jaco was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Ahmad Sobuh, 33, was arrested on a charge of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting law enforcement. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Sobuh was later located in the stolen vehicle and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. A 24-year-old male was also in the vehicle.
- Joseph Vankirk was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, intimidation and strangulation, at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Andres Beltran, 33, was arrested at 5:22 a.m. Monday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated/endangerment and was incarcerated at the ECJ.
- Gerardo Carmona-Gonzales, 31, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving with license suspended and prior/never receiving a license at 9:27 p.m. Friday and was incarcerated at the ECJ. He was found to have a blood alcohol content of .106.
- Marcos Salazar, 20, Elkhart was arrested on charges of possession of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and operating while intoxicated at 5:08 p.m. Saturday after officers reported a vehicle driving into a ditch. He was taken to the ECJ.